Virushka quiz: Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma take up a rapid-fire challenge on cricket and films - Watch video

Anushka now took to her social media and posted a video - where the couple was seen asking rapid-fire questions to each other related to their professions as well as personal lives.

Anushka posted the video with a caption that read: "@virat.kohli and I took a break with @instagram A 3 Part quiz, lots of laughter and 2 super competitive people... we were suuuuper chill and played by the rules (or not) Watch to find out who won!

#TakeABreak."

Kohli started asking her cricket-related questions. Here's how she did:

Virat Kohli: I will start with an easy one. Name three basic rules of cricket.

Anushka Sharma: No. 1, don't get out (laughs). No. 2, don't quit the game. There are many rules, I know them. In powerplay, only 2 fielders are allowed to be outside the inner circle. You cannot bowl the ball outside the crease. If you hit the ball beyond the boundary and it does not touch the ground, it's a six and if it touches the ground, it's a four, that's an easy one. I just shared it for people who don't know anything about cricket, I know all the rules, there are some really difficult rules and I know all of them.

Virat Kohli: Which women's cricketer has the highest number of ODI wickets?

Anushka: Do you think I know the answer?

Kohli: No

Anushka: It's Jhulan Goswami

Kohli: Which ground is referred to as the Home of Cricket?

Anushka: Lord's

Anushka also asked Kohli about few questions related to Bollywood.

Anushka: What was the name of the first Hindi feature film?

Kohli: I don't know

Anushka: Raja Harishchandra.