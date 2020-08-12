Virushka quiz: Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma take up a rapid-fire challenge on cricket and films - Watch video

Mumbai, Aug 12: India captain Virat Kohli is staying with his actor wife Anushka Sharma at their Mumbai-based residence during for the past few months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple is enjoying the time together and keep giving a sneak peek at their life in self-isolation. They came up with several unique ways to keep themselves, as well as fans, entertained.
Anushka now took to her social media and posted a video - where the couple was seen asking rapid-fire questions to each other related to their professions as well as personal lives.
Anushka posted the video with a caption that read: "@virat.kohli and I took a break with @instagram A 3 Part quiz, lots of laughter and 2 super competitive people... we were suuuuper chill and played by the rules (or not) Watch to find out who won!
#TakeABreak."
Kohli started asking her cricket-related questions. Here's how she did:
Virat Kohli: I will start with an easy one. Name three basic rules of cricket.
Anushka Sharma: No. 1, don't get out (laughs). No. 2, don't quit the game. There are many rules, I know them. In powerplay, only 2 fielders are allowed to be outside the inner circle. You cannot bowl the ball outside the crease. If you hit the ball beyond the boundary and it does not touch the ground, it's a six and if it touches the ground, it's a four, that's an easy one. I just shared it for people who don't know anything about cricket, I know all the rules, there are some really difficult rules and I know all of them.
Virat Kohli: Which women's cricketer has the highest number of ODI wickets?
Anushka: Do you think I know the answer?
Kohli: No
Anushka: It's Jhulan Goswami
Kohli: Which ground is referred to as the Home of Cricket?
Anushka: Lord's
Anushka also asked Kohli about few questions related to Bollywood.
Anushka: What was the name of the first Hindi feature film?
Kohli: I don't know
Anushka: Raja Harishchandra.
