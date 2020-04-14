VVS Laxman happy to be proven wrong watching Virat Kohli maintain his intensity throughout career

Laxman, a stalwart of Test cricket, is pleased to see the Delhi cricketer taking his game to the next level with every passing day.

While talking about Kohli's intensity on the pitch, Laxman said exclusively on Star Sports show, Cricket Connected, "I really admire the intensity Virat Kohli brings to the game because when he started off in 2010-11 against the West Indies in which I played with him, you could see that he was taking his game to the next level, with every season he just kept on getting better. I was really worried about whether this intensity would fade out eventually because before each and every match, even in his warm-ups his high intensity was visible and I thought that will burn-out, but not even in a single over ever did we see him losing the intensity which is commendable."

VVS Laxman not in favour of 4-day Tests, Nasser Hussain bats for improving quality of pitches

On the same show, Laxman, a veteran of 134 Tests, stressed he's not really a fan of reducing the Test cricket to 4-days and stressed the 5-day format is still perfect as it fetches more results. The stylish batsman from Hyderabad also suggested that touring captains should get to decide the toss for that will increase the chances of the visiting team to do better.

Laxman said, "I am not really a fan of this 4-day test cricket, 5 days fits perfect because it gets more results and reducing it the 4 days will not achieve the desired results according to me. Another point aspect is the toss, especially during the overseas tour the captain from the visiting side gets to decide what he wants to choose because we want to see teams travelling and winning matches on away turf which makes it more interesting for spectators."