VVS Laxman not in favour of 4-day Tests, Nasser Hussain bats for improving quality of pitches

Laxman, a veteran of 134 Tests, said he's not really a fan of reducing the Test to 4-days and the stylish batsman believes 5-day format is still perfect as it fetches more results. The Hyderabad-cricketer also suggested that touring captains should get to decide the toss for that will increase the chances of the visiting team to do better.

Speaking on Star Sports' show Cricket Connected, Laxman said, "I am not really a fan of this 4-day test cricket, 5 days fits perfect because it gets more results and reducing it the 4 days will not achieve the desired results according to me. Another point aspect is the toss, especially during the overseas tour the captain from the visiting side gets to decide what he wants to choose because we want to see teams travelling and winning matches on away turf which makes it more interesting for spectators."

Hussain while talking exclusively on Star Sports said, "The keys areas I can pinpoint to one's pitches is that if they are flat, like one in Cambridge which years ago when Jimmy Anderson got 90 odd runs from 600 balls. The games on these pitches are boring and old school. Those days have got to go in test match cricket, 300+ score in the first innings where the ball slightly dominates back making it great for viewing and crowd experience. The match gives a value add to the tickets bought and England test match ticket are not cheap."