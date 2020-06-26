Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid partnership important if Team India wants to be best across formats: VVS Laxman

Speaking on Star Sports' show Cricket Connected, Laxman highlighted the importance of Ganguly and Dravid's partnership in the administration of Indian cricket, "It is great! the partnership between BCCI President, Sourav Ganguly and National Cricket Academy (NCA) Head Rahul Dravid. If the Indian team wants to be successful in every format, then this partnership is of utmost importance. I think everyone is important, the team captain, NCA Head and BCCI President."

Both Dravid and Ganguly are former India captains and legendary cricketers and have done exceedingly well for Team India in their careers. They have played with each other for years and understand Indian cricket as well as the system pretty well.

The two even made their Test debuts together at the Lord's in England in 1996. The debutants made the game special as they brought India out of trouble with their batting in their very first innings. While Ganguly ended up scoring a century, Dravid fell short of the three-figure mark by merely five runs.

Earlier while talking about their debut at Lord's in 1996, Ganguly had revealed how he was waiting at the iconic balcony hoping to see Dravid complete a century on debut just like he had. Ganguly played a superb knock of 131 for which he consumed 301 deliveries.

The stylish knock was studded with 20 boundaries. Dravid, meanwhile, faced 267 deliveries during his knock which consisted of 6 boundaries.

"I was too engrossed in my performance to be honest. When he (Dravid) came into bat, I was already at 70 odd. I remember my 100 scoring shot which was a cover drive through point and he was at the non-striker's end. I finished the day at 131, I got out an hour after tea and he carried on," he added.

"He came back the next morning and got 95. I was standing at the Lord's balcony hoping that he would get a hundred. I have seen him play at the under 15s, then Ranji Trophy together. I had seen his debut at Eden Gardens and then seeing his debut at Lord's. So, I watched his career closely. It would have been great had we both got hundreds that day," Ganguly had said.