Warner loses LG contract. More sponsors may cancel CA deal

ALSO READ: WARNER STEPS DOWN

Axed captain Steve Smith, Warner and batsman Cameron Bancroft have all been sent home with CA set to announce punishments for the trio later on Wednesday for their role in the scandal that has rocked Australian cricket to its core.

"LG's current sponsorship of David Warner is in the final weeks and in light of recent events, we have decided not to renew our partnership," an LG spokeswoman said in a statement.

Opening batsman Warner first started working with LG as the company's brand ambassador in 2014.

Several of CA's major sponsors, including cereal maker Sanitarium, have said they would await the results of a full investigation into the scandal before deciding on the future of their deals with the governing body.

Seventy-eight days ago I took this photo at the SCG of @stevesmith49. I doubt you'll see it again after its recent massive devaluation. Cheats and liars need to be run out of sport. pic.twitter.com/lZq05HWosI — PHILIP BROWN (@dudleyplatypus) March 27, 2018

Bancroft was caught on camera attempting to scuff up the ball with improvised sandpaper during the Cape Town Test in a move CA said was hatched by the trio. South Africa went on to win the Test and leads the four-match series 2-1.

Former coach John Buchanan was also critical of Warner's behaviour. Shape up or get out. That is the message for Warner from Buchanan as the embattled batsman fights to save his Test career amid a feud with his team-mates over the ball-tampering crisis.

"For someone like Warner, setting him aside from Smith and Bancroft, he is a person who does need to really have a good look at himself and the way he goes about playing cricket.

"He has talked about 'live by the sword, die by the sword'. Well, in this case, he's dying by the sword. "If the Australian team is to turn things around have the right environment, which allows the best culture and best way of playing the game into the future, Warner will really have to modify the way he behaves to fit back in," he said.