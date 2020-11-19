Warner’s wife reveals middle child is a big fan of this cricketer!

The latest addition to the Indian skipper’s fan club is David Warner’s second daughter. The Australian opener’s wife, Candice, revealed in a radio chat show recently that their middle child is a big fan of Kohli. Warner and Candice have three girls Ivy-Mae, Indi-Rae and Isla Rose.

While the explosive Australian opener has a massive fan base himself, his daughter picked to Indian skipper as her favourite. Warner’s daughter, four-year-old Indi-Rae, picked the Indian skipper over her own father and Australian legends like Adam Gilchrist and Ricky Ponting.

Warner’s wife Candice, told Triple M Sydney radio station revealed that the family enjoyed some backyard cricket and their middle-child’s favourite was Kohli.

Speaking to Triple M Sydney, Candice said, “We do play a little bit of backyard cricket. The funny thing is my girls, sometimes they wanna be dad, sometimes they wanna be Finchy (Aaron Finch), but my middle child, she wants to be Virat Kohli. And I am not even joking, her favourite player is Virat Kohli. She is the rebel.”

Candice also opened about their competitive nature while playing cricket with dad Warner at home. “The kids blow up because he bowls bouncers to them and they are only like 6 and 4. They are like 'dad no bouncers or don’t spin the ball’. The sledging still happens in the backyard,” stated Candice.

Warner and Kohli will be up against each other in the upcoming India-Australia series. Following the completion of the 13th edition of the IPL, the Indian team is currently in Sydney as they are gearing up for their two-month long series against Australia.

The series will get underway on November 28 in Sydney with the first of the three ODI’s. Following the ODIs, the two sides will face off in three T20Is and four Tests. Kohli, who has been granted paternity leave by the BCCI, will be playing just one Test against Australia and then head back home.

The first Test between the two sides will be a day-night contest.

(With inputs from agencies)