WATCH: Virat Kohli and Co. celebrate series victory with Bharat Army

Rain on day five in Sydney meant the fourth Test finished as a draw, a result that secured India a 2-1 triumph over Tim Paine's side.

Kohli labelled the success as the biggest of his career, and spoke of his pride at leading them to victory in the post-match presentation.

Throughout the series India have been followed the Bharat Army – India's global supporters group – and they were on hand to welcome them back after Monday's washout.

Watch the joyous scenes of music and dancing that greeted the players, with Kohli and his team-mates joining in the celebrations.

Get those feet tapping. The Bharat Army gave the team a welcome in their own style - and needless to say, #TeamIndia joined in 😁😁 - - @28anand gets us visuals straight from the hotel 👌👌



Watch the full video here ----> https://t.co/a0vlmo5Gmg pic.twitter.com/N8likfSmDN — BCCI (@BCCI) January 7, 2019