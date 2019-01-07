WATCH: Virat Kohli and Co. celebrate series victory with Bharat Army

Sydney, Jan 7: Virat Kohli and India's triumphant cricketers were given a raucous welcome by the Bharat Army at the team hotel after securing their first series victory in Australia on Monday (January 7).
Rain on day five in Sydney meant the fourth Test finished as a draw, a result that secured India a 2-1 triumph over Tim Paine's side.
Kohli labelled the success as the biggest of his career, and spoke of his pride at leading them to victory in the post-match presentation.
Throughout the series India have been followed the Bharat Army – India's global supporters group – and they were on hand to welcome them back after Monday's washout.
Watch the joyous scenes of music and dancing that greeted the players, with Kohli and his team-mates joining in the celebrations.
The Bharat Army gave the team a welcome in their own style - and needless to say, #TeamIndia joined in
Watch the full video here ----> https://t.co/a0vlmo5Gmg pic.twitter.com/N8likfSmDN
