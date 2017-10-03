Watch: Rohit Sharma gets candid with spin twins Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Delhi, Oct 3: India vice-captain Rohit Sharma interviewed India's two young wrist-spinners and got candid with his fellow teammates.

In the interview for the BCCI.tv, the Mumbai batsman tried to explore the personal side of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.

"My new role: Getting 'special info' out of these shy teammates of mine! 😏 @imkuldeep18 @yuzi_chahal," wrote the India opener on his Twitter handle as he shared the link of the chit-chat.

Rohit quizzed the wrist spinners what they like doing apart from their life on the cricket field. The right-handed batsman tried to dig out the information from the youngsters who are amongst youngest members in the dressing room.

Here are the excerpts of their conversation:

Rohit: How do you handle your fan-following, especially female fan?

Chahal: I talk a lot, but when there are girls around I couldn't talk much as I feel very shy. I am comfortable against those whom I have been knowing since long, but I couldn't utter even a word when some stranger girl/s come in front of me. I am a bit shy in front of the opposite gender.

Rohit: Surprising! What about you Kuldeep?

Kuldeep: I don't talk much with everyone, so I too feel shy. I can talk to or interact only with the people I know irrespective of the gender. Even in my school days, I hardly used to talk to girls as I used to focus more on practice. But I can manage my female fans.

Rohit: Both are claiming that they are shy, but on my personal experience I do not agree they are shy... What are your interests off the field?

Chahal: I love going out with friends for dining out. I love loud music, so I prefer visiting such places.

Kuldeep: I like going out with friends for dinner, but in my free time I prefer sitting at home in front of the television and watch soccer.

Rohit: Now, some rapid-fire questions to know about the favourites of the spin twins. Who is your actress?

Chahal: Katrina Kaif (blushes).

Kuldeep: Jacqueline Fernandes.

Rohit: A car that you wish to have?

Chahal: Porshe. Any model, even a second-hand car, for that matter, would do.

Kuldeep: Ford Mustang 1990s model.

Rohit: Where would you like to go for a date with your wife/girlfriend?

Chahal: Bora Bora islands (French Polynesia).

Kuldeep Yadav (blushes): I love Paris, so would obviously love to visit there with my would be wife.