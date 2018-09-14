We are not worried about what critics say: Ravi Shastri

"We are still the No 1 team in the world. England know how well we fought. Their media knows how well we fought. Our fans know how well we fought. Their public knows how well we fought. We know inside how well we fought," Shastri was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

Asked if he was distracted by the criticism, Shastri said: "Absolutely not. (I would be the) last one to press the panic button when I see so many positives. I head back home with a very positive state of mind. I know exactly what we do. I know exactly and clearly where the team is heading - it is heading in the right direction."

There had been a lot of criticism of team's performance but Shastri remained unperturbed. "People are entitled to their opinions. As long as we know the job we are doing and we are honest to our jobs, as long as support staff we are helping players channelise their energies in the right direction, we are not worried about what critics say," Shastri said.

"We are not worried about what people will say and what they will do. We know what this team has done in the last three to four years. In the last four years this team has won nine Tests overseas," he said.

The former all-rounder said India have been one team that has been travelling well but don't have results to show. "Tell me one team in the world at the moment that goes out and competes all the time. We are the one team. It is just that we need results coming in our favour more often on the winning side."

Shastri also said they didn't lose the Test series to a collective effort from England but to all-rounder Sam Curran's individual brilliance which became the difference at crucial junctures.

"I would not say (we) failed badly. But we tried. We must give credit where it is due. Virat and me were asked to pick the Man of the Series (for England) and we both picked Sam Curran. Look where Curran has scored, and, that is where he hurt us. More than England, it was Curran who hurt us," said Shastri.

He then pointed out the phases during Test matches when the talented all-rounder took the game away from India.

"In the first Test, England were 87 for 7 (in the second innings) at Edgbaston, he (Curran) got the runs. In the fourth Test, they were 86 for 6 (first innings) in Southampton, he got the runs. We were 50 for 0 (first innings) at Edgbaston, he got the wickets. So at crucial stages in this series, he chipped in with runs and wickets. That was the difference between the two sides," Shastri explained.