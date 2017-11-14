We want to remain as No 1 team: Ajinkya Rahane

Kolkata, November 14: India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on Tuesday (November 14) said their 9-0 clean sweep in Sri Lanka will have no bearing in the upcoming series and the team remains focussed on maintaining the No 1 spot in Tests.

"This series is completely different compared to what we played in Sri Lanka. We are not taking Sri Lanka lightly even as we had a good series there," said Rahane.

"Right now, if we want to remain as number one in Tests every series is very important. We want to win each and every series. We know the conditions here," he said.

Sri Lanka tour of India 2017: Here's the full schedule of Test, ODI and T20I series

The low-profile Sri Lanka series is seen as a prelude to their gruelling tour to South Africa against whom India will play three Tests, six ODIs and three T20Is in January-February next year.

"For us each and every match and series is important before going to South Africa. We will think of South Africa when we go there. Right now, we are focusing on this series. South Africa will be completely different.

"Even for Sri Lanka this is a very important series and they are preparing really well. We don't want to take them lightly. We are just focusing on this series right now and the first game in Kolkata.

"We respect Sri Lanka and we just want to play our game, focus on our strengths rather than thinking about their combination or their strategies," he said.

Since their third and last Test in Sri Lanka from August 12-14, India have been playing limited overs matches against Australia and New Zealand at home.

"Everyone knows how to adapt and adjust to all the formats. I don't think we will have any problem. All the players are professionals. I don't think will have problem in adjustment. The first Test here is important to get the momentum."