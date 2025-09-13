‘Female athletes have to fight multiple battles, both on and off the field:’ Mirabai Chanu at PlayCom 2025

Bengaluru FC unveil new training ground at Centre of Excellence; From Kitchen to Customized Dressing Rooms - Check out Facilities

Which Political Parties are in Protests Against India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Match?

Cricket Well known English Cricket personnel investigated for Sexual Assault By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 15:13 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

A well-known figure within English cricket, aged in his 40s, is under investigation by Metropolitan Police over allegations of spiking the drinks of two women and sexually assaulting one at a pub in London's SW6 district.

The alleged incident occurred on May 22, and the accused was interviewed under caution on June 5, with the investigation still ongoing and no arrests made to date.

Police confirmed two women are believed to have been drugged without their consent, with one reportedly subjected to sexual assault. The identity of the suspect remains confidential amid the active inquiry.

This incident comes at a time when English cricket is facing increased scrutiny regarding sexual misconduct. Multiple coaches in the sport have recently faced disciplinary action for inappropriate behavior, with one receiving a nine-month suspension for sending sexually explicit material to junior female staff and another suspended for six months following misconduct on a pre-season tour.

Chris Haward, managing director of the Cricket Regulator - the independent body overseeing disciplinary matters - highlighted that eradicating sexual misconduct from cricket remains a top priority.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has been informed but has refrained from commenting publicly on the ongoing investigation. The case arrives as the England men's team prepares to face Australia in the upcoming Ashes series, heightening calls for safeguarding reforms within the sport.