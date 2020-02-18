Cricket
Windies paceman Thomas avoids serious injury in car accident

By Peter Thompson
Oshane Thomas

Jamaica, February 18: West Indies paceman Oshane Thomas has avoided serious injury in a car accident.

Thomas was taken to hospital after he was involved in a crash in Jamaica on Sunday (February 16).

The quick's agent, Mark Neita, told the Jamaica Observer that Thomas is "at home resting" after being taken to hospital.

Thomas, who turned 23 on Tuesday (February 18), has played 20 ODIs and 10 Twenty20 Internationals for the Windies.

The West Indies Players' Association released a statement saying: "The West Indies Players’ Association (WIPA) extends best wishes to West Indies and Jamaica fast bowler Oshane Thomas who was involved in a motor vehicle accident on Sunday, February 16 in Jamaica.

"Thomas was reportedly involved in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 2000 near Old Harbour in St. Catherine and was taken to hospital.

"WIPA's executive and staff would like to extend our sympathies to Oshane. We wish for him a speedy and full recovery."

Story first published: Tuesday, February 18, 2020, 13:50 [IST]
