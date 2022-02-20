West Indies name 15-member squad under Stafanie Taylor for women's World Cup 2022

Off-spinner Anisa Mohammed, who will be playing in her fifth World Cup, has been named vice-captain.

Anisa, who is one wicket shy of 300 international scalps across formats, had led the side in the final match of the ODI series in South Africa earlier this month after Taylor sustained a concussion.

Experienced leg-spinner Afy Fletcher is also in the squad as she made her comeback after maternity leave.

The squad includes five young players who could be making their debuts at the marquee event - spinner Karishma Ramharack, pacer Aaliyah Alleyne, seamer Cherry Ann Fraser, all-rounder Chinelle Henry and opening batter Rashada Williams.

West Indies have also named three travelling reserves as part of the tournament's COVID-19 protocols - Kaysia Schultz, Mandy Mangru and Jannillea Glasgow.

"The squad selected shows a blend of youth and experience. We have Anisa Mohammed who's playing in her fifth World Cup and will help guide the younger ones selected. We have five players who have had their maiden Cricket World Cup selection," selector Ann Browne-John said in a statement.

"The team just completed a series against South Africa where the players got good preparation before the tournament. There were some relatively good showings with a few players having outstanding performances and it's expected they would raise their levels even further during the competition.

"Afy Fletcher's return strengthens the bowling department as she continues to be a world class leg-spinner."

The players have travelled to New Zealand from South Africa and have now completed managed isolation. West Indies play hosts New Zealand at Bay Oval in Tauranga on March 4.

West Indies Women's World Cup Squad: Stafanie Taylor (captain), Anisa Mohammed, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman, Rashada Williams.

Travelling reserves: Kaysia Schultz, Mandy Mangru, Jannillea Glasgow.