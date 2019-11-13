Cricket
Windies batsman Pooran handed four-game ban for ball tampering

By Russell Greaves
Nicholas Pooran
Nicholas Pooran admitted altering the condition of the ball for West Indies during the third ODI against Afghanistan.

Lucknow, November 13: West Indies batsman Nicholas Pooran has been handed a four-game ban for ball tampering, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Wednesday.

Pooran admitted changing the condition of the ball as the Windies sealed a whitewash in their three-game ODI series against Afghanistan with a five-wicket victory in Lucknow on Monday.

Video footage showed the 24-year-old scratching the surface of the ball with his thumbnail and he accepted the sanction put forward by match referee Chris Broad, avoiding the need for a formal hearing.

Hope hits a hundred as West Indies complete Afghanistan whitewash

As part of the suspension handed down by the ICC, Pooran will sit out the three Twenty20 internationals against Afghanistan.

1
46286

Pooran said: "I want to issue a sincere apology to my team-mates, supporters and the Afghanistan team for what transpired on the field of play on Monday in Lucknow.

"I recognise that I made an extreme error in judgement and I fully accept the ICC penalty. I want to assure everyone that this is an isolated incident and it will not be repeated.

"I promise to learn from this and come back stronger and wiser."

Story first published: Wednesday, November 13, 2019, 15:30 [IST]
