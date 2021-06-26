Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

West Indies vs South Africa: Andre Russell returns to Windies T20I squad

By
Andre Russell
Andre Russell

St George, June 26: The Cricket West Indies selection panel has named the 13-member squad for the first and second T20Is against South Africa. The panel recalled Andre Russell, the talismanic all-rounder, to the squad, as the defending T20 World Champions is geared up for the matches which will be played at the Grenada National Stadium on Saturday (June 26) and Sunday (June 27).

Russell is a two-time T20 World Cup winner, having been a member of the squad which won the titles in 2012 and 2016. He has played 49 T20Is for the West Indies and his last appearance was against Sri Lanka in Pallekele in March last year.

Roger Harper, Lead Selector in an official release said: "Andre Russell will add that 'X' factor to the team. He is an impact player with both bat and ball and lends greater depth in both departments. The aim is to build on the performance against Sri Lanka earlier this year, to build confidence while determining our best squad and team as we run into the ICC T20 World Cup."

Fully vaccinated fans will be able to buy tickets for the game from the stadium box office and ticket booths on presentation of their vaccination documentation and their national ID. West Indies and South Africa will be locking horns in five T20Is with the first set to be played on Saturday.

Windies squad for 1st and 2nd T20I: Kieran Pollard (Captain), Nicholas Pooran, Fabien Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Jason Holder, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Kevin Sinclair.

Comments

MORE ANDRE RUSSELL NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Saturday, June 26, 2021, 8:32 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 26, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments