Cricket What will Happen in Pakistan boycott UAE match in Asia Cup 2025? Will they be Eliminated?

Pakistan has threatened to boycott Asia Cup 2025 if match referee Andy Pycroft remains in his duties in the tournament.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has sparked fresh controversy after India's seven-wicket win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025, demanding the immediate removal of match referee Andy Pycroft from the remainder of the competition.

Naqvi, who also holds the position of president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), intensified matters on Monday by alleging violations of the ICC Code of Conduct and the Spirit of Cricket. He further accused Pycroft of being at the centre of the post-match handshake snub during Sunday's clash.

The controversy traces back to Sunday's India vs Pakistan clash in Dubai, where the national anthems were disrupted after the stadium loudspeakers mistakenly played a Bollywood track instead of the official anthems. Matters escalated at the toss, with Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav reportedly refusing to shake hands with Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha.

Following India's emphatic seven-wicket win, post-match tensions remained high as Indian players opted against the customary handshake with their Pakistani counterparts, further fuelling discontent within the PCB.

The row stems from claims that Pycroft had "requested the captains not to shake hands at the toss," deviating from long-standing practice.

And amid this, a report from Cricbuzz claims that Pakistan may boycott their match against UAE, slated to be played on Wednesday (September 17).

What will happen if Pakistan boycott UAE Match?

If Pakistan boycotts, as they are currently threatening, the ramifications will be huge. As UAE are up against Oman today, a victory for the UAE side would mean 2 points for the hosts. If Pakistan boycotts, it will be a forfeit as per the rules, and that will give two more points to UAE, thus leading to Pakistan's elimination.

If Oman beat UAE today and Pakistan's NRR remains better than the hosts, then even if Pakistan boycott the UAE match, they may go through, given India beat Oman in the final group A encounter. But that may be of no significance if the Pakistan team decides to relinquish their name from the entirety of the Asia Cup 2025.

Can Pakistan be Eliminated?

The Pakistan team may be entirely written off from the Asia Cup 2025 if they boycott it. In that case, the previous win for Pakistan against Oman may also be revised and Oman may be handed 2 points. It will then effectively be a three-way fight in Group A for the Super Four spots.