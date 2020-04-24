When MS Dhoni is not playing cricket, he goes underground: Rohit Sharma

"When MS Dhoni is not playing cricket, he goes out of radar. He goes underground. Whoever wants to know, you can directly go to him, you know he stays in Ranchi. You can't go now but after the lockdown, you take a car, bike or flight go to his place and ask him 'What are you going to do? Will you play or not," Rohit said.

When asked about Dhoni's future in international cricket, the Mumbai Indians' captain said, "We don't know what's happening with him. We haven't heard any news about him. The last match of the World Cup was in July. From there, till now we haven't heard anything I have no idea."

While Rohit maintained that he has no idea about Dhoni's plans, the Turbanator said he feels the 38-year-old has already played his last game for India and the 38-year-old cricketer does not want to sport the Indian jersey again.

"He wants to play IPL 100 per cent. But one needs to know his take on whether he wants to play for India anymore or not. I think he doesn't want to play for India again. He has played so much for India," Harbhajan told Rohit.

"As far as I know him, he doesn't want to wear the blue jersey again. He decided that India's last match in the World Cup was his last. A few people have also told me that this is the case," the veteran spinner added.

Dhoni has led India to two World Cups and the Champions Trophy as captain. He is the only captain in the history of the game to have lifted all three ICC tournaments. The Ranchi-cricketer has not played for Team India ever since their exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup in July last year. Dhoni's sabbatical from international cricket has sparked intense speculations over his retirement from international cricket.

Dhoni's sabbatical which was set to end in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year before the tournament was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.