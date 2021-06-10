When Rahul Dravid clean bowled Pakistan cricketer Yasir Arafat with his humble gesture in London

One such incident has recently been narrated by former Pakistan cricketer Yasir Arafat with former India captain and legendary batsman Rahul Dravid. Dravid - who is known in the cricketing circles for his humility - once clean bowled Arafat with his gesture in London.

He narrated how Dravid while leaving Lord's stadium let go of his taxi after the former pacer called him from a distance. While speaking on YouTube channel Sports Yaari, Arafat said, "Rahul Dravid had come to Lord's to do commentary for a match. After the game, he was leaving the stadium. He hailed a taxi and was going to sit in the car when I shouted 'Rahul Bhai' from a distance.

"He heard my voice and asked the driver to go; he left the cab to talk to me. I have not played much cricket for Pakistan. Still, Rahul spoke to me for 10-15 minutes. He asked me about my cricket and my family. I felt really good," he added

Arafat - who has played 3 Tests, 11 ODIs and 13 T20Is for Pakistan - was left impressed by Dravid's gesture. Arafat conceded that despite him not being a big name on the Pakistani side, Dravid let the taxi go so that he could have a conversation with him.

Yasir - who made his Test debut in 2007 against India - and Dravid's wicket was his first scalp. Arafat took a five-wicket haul in his debut game.

"Taking Rahul Dravid's wicket to open my account in Test cricket was a big achievement for me. I can say Rahul Dravid's wicket is the most prized one of my career," Yasir Arafat also said.

After retiring from international cricket, Arafat shifted his base to the UK where he played county cricket.