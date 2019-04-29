World Cup flashbacks: When Roy Fredericks got hit wicket in the 1975 final

Of late, there has been an increase in such dismissals, whereby a batsmen or part of his gear falls on the wicket, resulting in dislodging of the bails.

We have seen how former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq left the cricketing world in splits by falling over the stumps and getting dismissed through the most bizarre of hit wicket dismissals.

However, hit wickets used to be the rarest of dismissals in the early days of the game and especially in the One-Day International (ODI) format.

The first instance of hit-wicket took place in the final of the 1975 World Cup played at the Lord's. The batsman who got hit wicket in that game was West Indian opener Roy Fredericks off the bowling of Australian fast bowler Dennis Lillee.

In the first-ever World Cup final, Australian captain Ian Chappell won the toss and invited Clive Lloyd's West Indies to bat first. The Caribbeans had an ordinary start and the first wicket they lost in the game was of Fredericks, 33 then.

A six, but hit wicket as well!

But it was not a regular caught or bowled or run out, but a hit wicket. The fierce Lillee had banged the ball short and Fredericks, who had taken strike, hooked it out of the ground. But the effort went waste since the let-hand batsman lost his balance while executing the shot and one of his legs, in the quest of holding on to the ground, touched the stumps and unsettled the bails.

Fredericks, who was batting on seven off 12 balls, got out and the Windies lost their first wicket on 12. Lloyd later came and slammed a century to help his side win their first World Cup title but among the many macro events that game had seen, one was Fredericks' dismissal for sure.