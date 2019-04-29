Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

World Cup flashbacks: When Roy Fredericks got hit wicket in the 1975 final

By
ICC Cricket World Cup

Bengaluru, April 29: There are more ways than the routine for batsmen to get dismissed in cricket and one of those rare ones is hit wicket.

Of late, there has been an increase in such dismissals, whereby a batsmen or part of his gear falls on the wicket, resulting in dislodging of the bails.

We have seen how former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq left the cricketing world in splits by falling over the stumps and getting dismissed through the most bizarre of hit wicket dismissals.

However, hit wickets used to be the rarest of dismissals in the early days of the game and especially in the One-Day International (ODI) format.

The first instance of hit-wicket took place in the final of the 1975 World Cup played at the Lord's. The batsman who got hit wicket in that game was West Indian opener Roy Fredericks off the bowling of Australian fast bowler Dennis Lillee.

Roy Fredericks
Roy Fredericks was the first batsman to be dismissed hit wicket in One-day Internationals.

In the first-ever World Cup final, Australian captain Ian Chappell won the toss and invited Clive Lloyd's West Indies to bat first. The Caribbeans had an ordinary start and the first wicket they lost in the game was of Fredericks, 33 then.

A six, but hit wicket as well!

But it was not a regular caught or bowled or run out, but a hit wicket. The fierce Lillee had banged the ball short and Fredericks, who had taken strike, hooked it out of the ground. But the effort went waste since the let-hand batsman lost his balance while executing the shot and one of his legs, in the quest of holding on to the ground, touched the stumps and unsettled the bails.

Fredericks, who was batting on seven off 12 balls, got out and the Windies lost their first wicket on 12. Lloyd later came and slammed a century to help his side win their first World Cup title but among the many macro events that game had seen, one was Fredericks' dismissal for sure.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Monday, April 29, 2019, 15:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 29, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue