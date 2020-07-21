Cricket
When Sourav Ganguly predicted rookie MS Dhoni is going to be a superstar of Indian Cricket

By
New Delhi, July 21: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly is known to have possessed the eye to judge talents at an early age and provide them ample opportunity to flourish at the big stage.

The legendary India captain did the same for rookie wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni. MS Dhoni made his debut in Bangladesh during the three-ODI series in 2004 under Ganguly.

Dhoni had caught the selectors' eyes with his growing reputation of hitting towering sixes and his prowess to dominate bowlers at the domestic level. And soon, the Ranchi cricketer's exploits also caught the attention of the then India captain who finally decided to give the big-hitting wicketkeeper-batsman a chance.

Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team director Joy Bhattacharya, in a chat with Gaurav Kapur in Oaktree Sports' podcast titled '22 Yarns', narrated how Dada once informed him about a 'chabuk new batsman' in the domestic circuit.

"I remember being on a flight to Bangladesh in 2004 and Sourav was just telling me 'we have this chabuk new batsman'. He said 'chabuk new batsman' who has come out. You have to see him, MS Dhoni is going to be a star,'" Bhattacharya said.

Dhoni soon caught the attention of the selectors and made it to the national side. After initial failures, Dhoni proved Ganguly right when he slammed 123-ball 148 against Pakistan in Vizag. Ganguly promoted the youngster at number three and that day Indian cricket got a new superstar as Dhoni announced his arrival at the big stage with his 'shooting' celebration after completing his maiden ton.

When Ganguly predicted about Dhoni

Hailing Ganguly's captaincy Joy added further, "One thing he was just fantastic was that he would just see you and he would know the talent. If you have the talent, he would back you. It didn't mean that you could not get runs, you could fail, it didn't matter to him. Because he knew on the day you had the ability to score."

Story first published: Tuesday, July 21, 2020, 19:22 [IST]
