Who is Rajat Patidar? Know all about RCB's century-maker in the IPL 2022 Eliminator against LSG

A maiden IPL hundred was a just reward for his clean, non-muddled hitting for RCB on Wednesday night (May 25).

His innings ensured that RCB reach a very challenging total against LSG and in a prime position to reach Qualifier 2 against Rajasthan Royals.

Fortune also favoured Patidar on this night as Deepak Hooda dropped him when he was 82 off Ravi Bishnoi and to make it worse, the ball rolled over the ropes for a four.

Patidar meted out severe punishment for the young Bishnoi, whose leg-spin was dispatched for 3 sixes and 2 fours to rack in 26 runs in 5 overs as RCB recovered from a sluggish middle-over phase to race to a big total.

So, who is Rajat Patidar? For beginners, he is a 28-year-old middle-order batsman from Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Patidar is in circuit from 2015 and was part of RCB set up in IPL 2020 and 2021 too but did not get much chance to showcase his skill.

However, it required a bit of fortune for Patidar to return to the RCB set up. After finding no-takers in the auction ahead of IPL 2022, it needed an injury to Luvnith Sisodia for Patidar to get place in the RCB squad and in turn in the IPL.

Patidar is generally known as a long format player and he has already scored more than 2500 runs in first-class cricket from 39 matches and played 43 List A matches and 37 T20s.

Patidar recently went past 1000 runs in the T20s and carries an average of 31.03 and an impressive strike-rate of 137.81.

All those experience came in handy for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the most important match for them yet in the IPL 2022, the Eliminator as a defeat can snap their run in the IPL 15.