Who is the highest paid captain in international cricket? Surprise it is not Virat Kohli! Find the rich man

Kohli earns big bucks in the form of BCCI A+ Central Contract and of course there are multi-million dollar commercial deals too with various firms, and he owns his own brands like Wrogn. Naturally, there should not be a cricketer who gets paid higher than Kohli, isn't it! But the reality is slightly different at least when it comes to captaincy payment.

Let's take a look at the 8 highest paid captains in international cricket and Kohli surprisingly comes second.

1. Joe Root

The England Test captain earns GBP 870000/- as annual salary (Rs 8.97 crore) from the England and Wales Cricket Board. Eoin Morga, the World Cup winning England limited overs captain, pales in comparison as he draws a meagre GBP 170000 from the ECB, equivalent of Rs 1.75 crore.

2. Virat Kohli

The Indian captain in all three formats falls into the lucrative A+ contract and earns Rs 7 crore per annum as salary.

3. Tim Paine

The Australian Test captain Paine earns AUD 1 million (Rs 5.6 crore) while his white ball counterpart Aaron Finch too earns a similar sum.

4. Dean Elgar

The South African Test captain Elgar earns Rs 3.2 crore annually from Cricket South Africa, while limited-overs captain Temba Bavuma gets Rs 2.5 crore every year.

5. Kane Williamson

The affable New Zealand captain, who is the current No 1 Test batsman, is paid Rs 1.77 crore by the New Zealand Cricket. Both Kohli and Williamson will come face to face during the WTC Final, starting on June 18 at Southampton.

6. Kraigg Brathwaite

The West Indies Test leader Brathwaite earns Rs 1.39 crore per year from the WICB, while limited-over skipper Kieron Pollard gets Rs 1.73 crore per annum from the board.

7. Babar Azam

Pakistan captain Azam, who recently leapfrogged Kohli as the No 1 ODI batsman in the ICC Rankings, gets Rs 62 lakh per year from the Pakistan Cricket Board.

8. Dimuth Karunaratne

The Sri Lankan skipper Karunaratne earns Rs 51 lakh per year through his contract with the SLC, while white ball captain Kusal Perera gets Rs 25 lakh in a year.