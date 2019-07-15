Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

'Who said cricket was boring?' – UK media react to England's incredible World Cup win

By
England
UK media reacted to England's extraordinary Cricket World Cup final win over New Zealand.

London, July 15: 'Who said cricket was boring?' England's incredible win over New Zealand dominated front and back pages across newspapers in United Kingdom.

England claimed their maiden ICC Cricket World Cup title in extraordinary fashion at Lord's on Sunday, beating the Black Caps courtesy of having hit more boundaries.

New Zealand had made 241-8 after batting first, only for England to match that and reach 15 in a Super Over, a tally the Black Caps also managed.

1
43691

'Who said cricket was boring?' read the front page of Monday's The Daily Telegraph.

On the cover of The Independent, a headline read: 'Howzat for a game of cricket!'

'Champagne Super Over' led the front page of the Daily Mirror and Metro as England's media lapped up the win.

Meanwhile, the back page of The Sun read: 'They think it's all super over.. it is now', alongside a photo of captain Eoin Morgan kissing the trophy.

The Black Caps' defeat was their second straight in the World Cup final, following on from their 2015 loss to Australia.

'End of the World! Heartbroken Black Caps lose by zero runs', led The New Zealand Herald's online sport section.

More ICC CRICKET WORLD CUP 2019 News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
ICC WC 2019: Check out Dream XI
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Monday, July 15, 2019, 6:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 15, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue