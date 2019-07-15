'Who said cricket was boring?' – UK media react to England's incredible World Cup win

England claimed their maiden ICC Cricket World Cup title in extraordinary fashion at Lord's on Sunday, beating the Black Caps courtesy of having hit more boundaries.

New Zealand had made 241-8 after batting first, only for England to match that and reach 15 in a Super Over, a tally the Black Caps also managed.

'Who said cricket was boring?' read the front page of Monday's The Daily Telegraph.

On the cover of The Independent, a headline read: 'Howzat for a game of cricket!'

'Champagne Super Over' led the front page of the Daily Mirror and Metro as England's media lapped up the win.

Meanwhile, the back page of The Sun read: 'They think it's all super over.. it is now', alongside a photo of captain Eoin Morgan kissing the trophy.

The Black Caps' defeat was their second straight in the World Cup final, following on from their 2015 loss to Australia.

'End of the World! Heartbroken Black Caps lose by zero runs', led The New Zealand Herald's online sport section.