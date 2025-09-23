Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025: Kuldeep Yadav Reclaims Top Spot- Top Ten Wicket-Takers, Teamwise Top 5 on Sep 23 before Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

Cricket Why was Virat Kohli not picked for IND-A vs AUS-A ODI Series? Revealed By MyKhel Staff Published: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 20:38 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

India A will take on Australia A in a three-match unofficial ODI series, which starts from September 30 in Kanpur.

This is being seen as a potential opportunity for some of the fringe players, who are trying to break into the Indian side ahead of their upcoming limited-overs assignments.

Rajat Patidar has been appointed as captain for the first ODI match, while Tilak Varma will lead the team for the next two matches. But amid this, a report suggests that the BCCI selectors wanted Virat Kohli to be part of the team as well.

As per a report from Rev Sportz, Kohli was contacted by chief selector Ajit Agarkar, who wanted the India star to feature in the ODI series.

Why was Virat Kohli not picked?

But the report suggests that Virat Kohli had a lack of communication on his end. Although the approach from Agarkar initiated a dialogue, it ultimately fizzled out as there was pessimism regarding his involvement for India A.

Kohli recently underwent the Yo-Yo and Bronco Test in London, which was specially arranged by BCCI as he currently lives in the England captain with his wife and children. Kohli was also spotted training in London, indicative of his potential return for the senior team in the three-match ODI series against Australia. But ahead of that, an outing with India A was considered, but ended in vain.

India A Squad for Australia A ODIs

India A squad for the 1st ODI match: Rajat Patidar (Captain), Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (WK), Priyansh Arya, Simarjeet Singh.



India A squad for 2nd and 3rd ODIs: Tilak Varma (Captain), Rajat Patidar (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (WK), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh.