Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Williamson puts New Zealand in charge

By
Kane Williamson
Kane Williamson played a captain's knock to put New Zealand in the driver's seat after the third day of the first Test against Bangladesh. Image: Twitter

Hamilton, March 2: Skipper Kane Williamson led the front with an unbeatean double century as New Zealand scored a mammoth first-innings record of 715 for six, to put them in total control of the first Test against Bangladesh.

New Zealand's huge total gave them their biggest-ever first innings lead of 481.

By stumps, with two days remaining, Bangladesh were 174 for four, still 307 behind.

On an explosive day of batting in which 438 runs were scored, Tamim Iqbal gave Bangladesh a flying start to their reply as they raced to 88 without loss.

1
44097

But when Neil Wagner's relentless barrage of bouncers captured the wicket of Shadman Iqbal for 37, it quickly became 126 for four.

Mominul Haque and Mohammad Mithun barely registered and Tamim was caught behind for 76.

The opener ducked under a Tim Southee bouncer but left his bat held high with the ball ricocheting off the periscope into the gloves of BJ Watling.

Soumya Sarkar on 39 with Mahmudullah on 15 held the innings together for 13 overs through to stumps.

New Zealand skipper Williamson resumed the day on 93 and calmly worked his way to his 20th century, the most by a New Zealander, and in his 71st Test he passed 6,000 runs faster and with a better average than any of his countrymen.

At the other end, Neil Wagner and Colin de Grandhomme pounded the bowling as New Zealand piled on 264 runs from 45 overs and went 25 runs passed their previous best 690 against Pakistan in 2014.

Mehidy Hasan, while he bagged two wickets, bore the brunt of the assault and finished with the most expensive Test figures ever for Bangladesh of two for 246 from 49 overs.

Pre-lunch, Williamson was content to take a backseat as nightwatchman Wagner blazed away for 47 runs -- 42 from boundaries -- in their 60-run stand.

It was Ebadat Hossain, on debut, who made the breakthrough with his maiden Test wicket to deny Wagner a maiden fifty when he shaved the edge of the bat and wicketkeeper Liton Das completed the dismissal.

Big-hitting Colin de Grandhomme took New Zealand past their previous record score of 690 with a huge six, one of five in his whirlwind innings of 76 not out.

(With inputs from Agencies)

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
AUS 97/3 (23.5 vs IND
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Saturday, March 2, 2019, 14:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 2, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue