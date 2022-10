Women's Asia Cup 2022: India hammer Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to bag 7th title

Fiery power play spell from pacer Renuka Singh and top-notch effort by spinners Sneh Rana and Rajeshwari Gayakwad helped India restrict Sri Lanka to 65/9 in 20 overs.

It was not score capable even to stretch India, and it indeed turned out to be so as Smriti Mandhana cracked an attractive unbeaten 51 off 25 balls with 6 fours and 3 sixes to take India home with utmost ease.



India went past the target in just 8.3 overs, indicating their overall superiority over their rivals on the day.

Earlier, electing to bat first, Sri Lanka was off to a horrendous start.

Pacer Renuka Singh was absolutely terrorising, running out skipper Chamari Athapaththu (6) and dismissing Harshitha Madavi (1) and Hasini Perera (0).

Another run out cut short the four-ball stay of Anushka Sanjeewani (2) on the crease. Sri Lanka was reduced to 9/4 in 3.5 overs, with Renuka involved in three of these dismissals.

Kavisha Dilhari's bat was beaten and her stumps were dislodged by Renuka, who got her third wicket of the match. Dilhari was back in the hut after scoring just one run.

SL could not catch a breather in the entire power-play and were left at a shambolic 16/5 with Nilakshi de Silva (5) and Oshadi Ranasinghe (0) at the crease.

The miseries of Sri Lanka did not end even after the power play as Nilakshi de Silva (6) was deceived by spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad while attempting to cut.

Sri Lanka was 18/6 at this point and someone had to

intervene to stop this downward spiral. Team India continued to dominate their opponents, this time with spin.

Sneh Rana caught and bowled Malsha Shehani for a five-ball duck. At the end of 10 overs, Sri Lanka was at 26/7 with Sugandika Kumari (0) and Oshadi Ranasinghe (8).

Oshadi Ranasinghe had kept one end steady all this while, being the only second player yet to have played 10 balls or more.

Ranasinghe's resistance against India's world-class bowling ended after a delivery from Gaekwad landed full outside off stump and while the batter tried to swipe it over long-off, she missed it and it landed on the stumps.

The batter was out for 13 off 20 balls and was the sole batter to reach double figures. Sri Lanka was at 32/8. At the end of 15 overs, Sri Lanka was at 40/8, with Kumari (5) and Inoka Ranaweera (3).

Sugandika Kumari and Inoka Ranaweera stitched the first double-digit partnership for their side however it was cut short at 10 runs only after a Rana delivery rattled Kumari's stumps, sending her back for 6 off 24 balls.

SL was at 43/9 at this point. Sri Lanka managed to scratch their way towards the 50-run mark at 17.5 overs.

Ranaweera also touched a double-digit score. The batter hit two boundaries in the final over to finish Sri Lanka's innings at 65/9, with Ranaweera top-scoring with 18 off 22 balls and her partner Achini Kulasuriya unbeaten at 6.

Renuka's three-over spell of 3/5 was the best part of India's bowling in the match. Spinners Gaekwad, and Rana also took two wickets.