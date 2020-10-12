Women's IPL 2020: Schedule, Teams, Players List, TV Timings, Live Streaming Info, Players to watch out for

Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj were named the captains of Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity respectively. The three teams will compete in the upcoming Women's T20 Challenge to be played from 4th November to 9th November.

IPL SPECIAL PAGE

The best of Indian women's cricket will combine with some of the leading stars from England, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Bangladesh and New Zealand in a four-match tournament. However, Australian women cricketers will not be able to participate in the tournament due to the upcoming Women's Big Bash League (WBBL).

Thailand's Natthakan Chantham, who scored her country's first Women's T20 World Cup half-century, adds another feather to her cap as she will become the first Thai cricketer to feature in the tournament.

Here's all you need to know about the schedule, teams, players list, and TV timings of the matches played by some of the finest women cricketers in the world.

Teams:

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues (vc), Chamari Atapattu, Priya Punia, Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shashikala Siriwardene, Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Ayushi Soni, Ayabonga Khaka, Muskan Malik

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (c), Deepti Sharma (vc), Punam Raut, Richa Ghosh, D Hemalatha, Nuzhat Parween (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Jhulan Goswami, Simaran Dil Bahadur, Salma Khatun, Sophie Ecclestone, Natthakan Chantham, Deandra Dottin, Kashvee Gautam.

Velocity: Mithali Raj (c), Veda Krishnamurthy (vc), Shafali Verma, Sushma Verma (wk), Ekta Bisht, Mansi Joshi, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Manali Dakshini, Leigh Kasperek, Danielle Wyatt, Sune Luus, Jahanara Alam, M Anagha.

Players to watch out for:

Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur, Sophie Ecclestone, Jemimah Rodrigues, Chamari Atapattu, Natthakan Chantham, Danielle Wyatt, Sune Luus, Harmanpreet Kaur.

Schedule:

Match 1: Nov 4: Supernovas vs Velocity: 7:30pm IST

Match 2: Nov 5: Velocity vs Trailblazers: 3:30pm IST

Match 3: Nov 7: Trailblazers vs Supernovas: 7:30pm IST

Match 4: Nov 9: FINAL: 7:30pm IST

TV Channel & Live Streaming Info

StarSports Network

The matches will be streamed live on Disney + HotStar VIP