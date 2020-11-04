Women's IPL 2020: Supernovas vs Velocity: All you need to know, squads, India timing, live telecast, live streaming

1. Team News - Supernovas

The Supernovas, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, have been invincible so far winning all the previous two editions. Harmanpreet was in top form in the last edition scoring two half-centuries in three matches and in the final, her blistering 37-ball 51 sealed a second win for them. India's T20 captain will look to return to her majestic form, overcoming a patchy show in the World T20 in Australia earlier this year.

She had a forgettable outing averaging a dismal 6.00 from five matches that cost India quite dearly in the tournament where they finished runners-up, after being bowled out for 99, chasing 185. There will also be Jemimah Rodrigues to watch out for. The Mumbai cricketer was the top run-getter (123 runs at an average of 61.50) in their triumphant campaign last season. She was adjudged the 'Player of the Series'.

2. Team News - Velocity

The Velocity features Mithali Raj, who will be keen to lead from the front and avenge their 2019 defeat when they lost by four wickets in a last over thriller. Velocity will rely heavily on 16-year-old Indian sensation Shafali Verma who grabbed eyeballs by hitting most sixes (nine) in the World T20 and finished as the fifth highest run-scorer.

3. Squads

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues (vc), Chamari Atapattu, Priya Punia, Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shashikala Siriwardene, Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Ayushi Soni, Ayabonga Khaka and Muskan Malik.

Velocity: Mithali Raj (c), Veda Krishnamurthy (vc), Shafali Verma, Sushma Verma (wk), Ekta Bisht, Mansi Joshi, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Manali Dakshini, Leigh Kasperek, Danielle Wyatt, Sune Luus, Jahanara Alam and M Anagha.

4. Stars to watch out for

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Chamari Atapattu, Pooja Vastrakar.

Velocity: Mithali Raj, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shafali Verma, Daielle Wyatt, Shikha Pandey.

5. Match details

Date: Wednesday, November 4

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Live telecast: Star Sports Networks

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar VIP