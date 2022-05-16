Women’s IPL 2022: Top Indian and overseas players to watch out for in the tournament

Indian stars Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma have been named the captains of Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity respectively. The three-team tournament will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Stadium in Pune between May 23 and May 28.

Some of the best of Indian women's cricket will combine with some of the leading stars from South Africa, England, West Indies and Australia in the four T20 games, including the final.

A total of twelve international players will compete in this year's tournament. The All-India Women's Selection Committee picked the three squads - each comprising a total of 16 members.

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Tanya Bhatia (vice-captain), Alana King (overseas), Ayush Soni, Chandu V, Deandra Dottin (Overseas), Harleen Deol, Meghna Singh, Monica Patel, Muskan Malik, Pooja Vastrakar, Priya Punia, Sophie Eccelstone (Overseas), Sune Luus (Overseas), Mansi Joshi.

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Poonam Yadav (vice-captain), Arundhati Reddy, Hayley Matthews (Overseas), Jemimah Rodrigues, Priyanka Priyadarshini, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, S Meghna, Said Ishaque Salma Khatun (Overseas), Shamin Akter (Overseas), Sophia Brown (Overseas), Sujata Mallik, SB Pokharkar.

Velocity: Deepti Sharma (Captain), Sneh Rana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Ayabonga Khaka (overseas), KP Navgire, Kathryn Cross (Overseas), Keerthi James, Laura Wolvaardt (Overseas), Maya Sonawane, Natthakan Chantham (Overseas), Radha Yadav, Shivali Shinde, Aarti Kedar, Simran Bahadur, Yastika Bhatia, Pranavi Chandra.

Overseas players:

Supernovas: Alana King (Australia), Deandra Dottin (West Indies), Sophie Eccelstone (England), Sune Luus (South Africa)

Trailblazers: Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Salma Khatun (Bangladesh), Shamin Akter (Bangladesh), Sophia Brown (England).

Velocity: Ayabonga Khaka (South Africa), Katheryn Cross (England), Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa), Natthakan Chantham (Thailand).

Players to watch out for:

Indian: Smriti Mandhana (batter), Deepti Sharma (all-rounder), Harmanpreet Kaur (all-rounder), Shafali Verma (batter), Jemimah Rodrigues (batter), Yastika Bhatia (batter), Arundhati Reddy (medium-pacer), Rajeshwari Gayakwad (off-spinner), Radha Yadav (off-spinner), Poonam Yadav (leg-spinner).

Smriti Mandhana (Sydney Thunder), Deepti Sharma (Sydney Thunder), Harmanpreet Kaur (Melbourne Renegades), Shafali Varma (Sydney Sixers), Jemimah Rodrigues (Melbourne Renegades), Radha Yadav (Sydney Sixers) participated in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2021-22 and impressed with their performances.

Overseas: Alana King (Australia/Perth Scorchers), Deandra Dottin (West Indies/London Spirit in The 100), Kathryn Cross (England/North West Thunder/Manchester Originals in The 100), Sophie Eccelstone (England/Manchester Originals in The 100), Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa/Adelaide Strikers).

All these players put up a terrific performance for their respective sides in the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 in New Zealand which was won by Australia. They are all potential match-winners for their respective national/WBBL/The 100 sides.