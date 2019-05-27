Wood cleared for England's World Cup opener

The paceman was sent for scans on his troublesome left ankle after pulling up during a warm-up fixture against Australia on Saturday.

Wood was reportedly scheduled to bowl against Afghanistan on Monday but only bowled before the match and was not part of the team.

However, England confirmed the Durham man has been given the all clear to face the Proteas at The Oval.

It marks more good news for England after Eoin Morgan was passed fit to face Afghanistan, with the captain having sustained a small flake fracture to his left index finger in training last week.

Morgan was not needed to bat, though, as England romped to a nine-wicket win.