World Cup: Only India and West Indies have met each other thrice in a single edition

India and WI only teams to have locked horns thrice in single World Cup

Former champions India and the West Indies are the only two teams that have met the maximum number of times in a single World Cup edition.

In the 1983 tournament held in England, India and the Windies were clubbed in the same group that also had Australia and newcomers Zimbabwe. It was the first WC edition in which the teams in the group played each other twice (the pattern was followed in 1987 as well) before the semi-finals began.

Kapil Dev’s side did well to win the first match against the West Indies by 34 runs at Old Trafford that gave them the necessary confidence. Clive Lloyd’s side came back strongly in their next meeting which took place at the Oval six days later on June 15 and they beat India by 66 runs to square things.

However, it was in the historic final at the Lord’s on June 25 where India overpowered the Caribbeans by 43 runs to lift their maiden world title. India finished 2-1 over their formidable opponents in the entire World Cup.

Several instances of teams playing each other twice in World Cup

This apart, no other teams have played each other three times in the World Cup while there have been several instances of teams playing each other twice. While Australia and the West Indies met twice in 1975 (group league and final), the 1992 edition saw four teams playing the same opponents twice (Pakistan, England, New Zealand and South Africa) – in the league stages and in the semi-finals/final.

In 1996, champions Sri Lanka played India twice (group and semi-final) while runners-up Australia played the Windies twice (group and semi-final). Australia would have also played Sri Lanka twice had they not boycotted the group game against Arjuna Ranatunga’s side.

In 1999, Pakistan met New Zealand (group and semi-final) and Australia (group and final) twice while Australia met South Africa as many times (Super Six stage and semi-final).

In 2003, champions Australia played finalists India (group and final) and Sri Lanka twice (Super Six and semi-final) two times. In 2007, champions Australia met South Africa in the group as well as the semi-final and Sri Lanka in the Super Eight stage and final. Sri Lanka faced New Zealand in the Super Eight stage and semi-final.

In 2011, finalists Sri Lanka met New Zealand twice (group and semi-final) while in 2015, trans-Tasman rivals Australia and New Zealand met twice (group and final).