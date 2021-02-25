WTC Final: England out of contention; India move to the top of the standings

India vs England, 3rd Test: A bizarre match, admits Virat Kohli

The WTC final is set to be held in June at the Lord’s. Meanwhile, India’s win in the third Test of the four-match Test series, saw Virat Kohli’s men climb to the top of the WTC standings.

A win or draw in the final match of the series versus England will see India take on New Zealand in the final at Lord’s. The Black Caps, who are currently placed second on the list, have already qualified for the final.

"England have dropped to 64.1 percentage points on the points table, which is now led by India with 71 percentage points," the ICC stated. "England are out of the race for a place in the final of the ICC World Test Championship after losing the third Test against India in Ahmedabad," it added.

England, who are now 2-1 down in the four-match series against India, needed to win the four-match Test series 3-1 to play the June 18-22 final.

New Zealand are assured of a place in the final with 70 percentage points. If India lose the final Test then Australia, who are in third place with 69.2 percentage points, will sneak in to make the final.

Ahead of India’s smashing win over England at the new Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, which the Men in Blue won in two days, Virat Kohli’s side were placed second in the table.

