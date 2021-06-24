WTC Final: India's ICC Trophy drought continues; Here's the list of defeats

It has been a while since India won an ICC Trophy despite coming agonizingly close on more than one occasion. In fact, their last global trophy came way back in 2013 when Men in Blue won the ICC Champions Trophy beating England under MS Dhoni.

Let's have a look at India's tryst with failures in the ICC tournaments. Kohli led India in matches except in the 2015 50-over World Cup semifinal and in the 2014 T20 World Cup final. MS Dhoni led India in those two matches.

1. WTC Final 2021: Lost to New Zealand by 8 wickets.

2. 2019 World Cup semifinal: Lost to New Zealand by 18 runs.

3. 2017 Champions Trophy Final: Lost to Pakistan by 180 runs.

4. 2016 T20 World Cup semifinal: Lost to West Indies by 7 wickets.

5. 2015 World Cup Semifinal: Lost to Australia by 95 runs.

6. 2014 World T20 Final: Lost to Sri Lanka by 6 wickets.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said after beating India in the WTC Final: "It is a very special feeling, a couple of close ones earlier in the ICC finals, but nice to get one under the belt. I'd like to thank Virat Kohli and the Indian team, they're an incredible team, we know how much of a challenge it would be. It was great, the heart our team showed to get across the line, great Test match.

"I've been part of NZ cricket for a short while, it's a very special feeling, the first time in our history we've come away with a world title. We've had 22 players over the last two years, and they've all played their part and the support staff and the guys who played this match. It's a special achievement to be savoured."