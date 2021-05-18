WTC Final: India vs New Zealand: Kiwis captain Kane Williamson eyes "fantastic challenge"

India are the No 1-ranked Test side in the ICC Rankings while the Kiwis are placed second. But on a neutral venue, both the teams start on an even keel and would offer a fascinating contest.

"It's (WTC Final) really, really exciting to be involved in the final, obviously to win it would be that much better. Whenever you play India, it's a fantastic challenge. It's really exciting to be playing them," Williamson said in a video posted in the ICC Twitter handle.

The affable Kiwi said the World Test Championship has added a touch of context to the traditional format.

"I think we saw the context of the Test Championship," Williamson said in a video posted by ICC on Twitter. "It brought in a real excitement. We saw that in declarations, games getting really tight. Saw it in India-Australia series, our series here against Pakistan with results had to be hard-fought for and you are willing to risk it," he said.

India middle-order batter Hanuma Vihari, who is at present in England playing the county cricket, said he is excited to be part of the WTC Final but does not want to get carried away.

"Excited but I don't want to show it too much," Vihari said. "You want to be in the moment and don't want to get carried away. As a sportsman to be able to play in the final for India at the inaugural Test championship is great," he said in the ICC video.

The inaugural WTC Final will be played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton from June 18 as both India and New Zealand sealed the berth earlier this year.