Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

WTC Final: India vs New Zealand: Siraj misses out as Ashwin, Jadeja named in playing XI

By

Bengaluru, June 17: The stage is set for the inaugural World Test Championship Final and on the eve of the big game, the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced India’s playing XI for the WTC Final.

WTC Final: India vs New Zealand stats, records preview; Ashwin's hold over Williamson, Pant's dropped catches

The Virat Kohli-led Indian side is set to take on Kane Williamson-led New Zealand in the summit clash starting on Friday (September 18) at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

The Indian think tank put their faith in the spinners for the big final with both Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja making it to the final playing XI, while Mohammed Siraj missed out on a spot.

WTC Final: India vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Squads, Best Playing 11 details

Meanwhile, young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, got the nod ahead of the seasoned Wriddhiman Saha who had been named in the 15-man squad. The other three to miss out after being named in the 15-member squad, include, Siraj, Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav.

India playing XI team for WTC Final:

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami

Comments

MORE WTC FINAL NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: UKR 2 - 0 MKD
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, June 17, 2021, 19:54 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 17, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments