WTC Final: India vs New Zealand: Siraj misses out as Ashwin, Jadeja named in playing XI

WTC Final: India vs New Zealand stats, records preview; Ashwin's hold over Williamson, Pant's dropped catches

The Virat Kohli-led Indian side is set to take on Kane Williamson-led New Zealand in the summit clash starting on Friday (September 18) at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

The Indian think tank put their faith in the spinners for the big final with both Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja making it to the final playing XI, while Mohammed Siraj missed out on a spot.

Meanwhile, young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, got the nod ahead of the seasoned Wriddhiman Saha who had been named in the 15-man squad. The other three to miss out after being named in the 15-member squad, include, Siraj, Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav.

India playing XI team for WTC Final:

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami