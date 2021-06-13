WTC Final: NZ will have the advantage but we have the potential to win the Championship: Pujara

WTC Final: The more you play straight and close better it is for you: Rahane on playing in English conditions

India’s Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara said that New Zealand have the advantage as they will be heading into the inaugural WTC final on the back of a morale-boosting 1-0 win over England, but India will utilise the available time to prepare for the summit clash.

The Virat Kohli-led side is set to take on the Kane Williamson-led Kiwi side in the WTC final in Southampton on June 18.

In their gear up to the big final, the Indian team is playing intra-squad matches after completing their quarantine.

Speaking to bcci.tv, India batsman Pujara said, "They will obviously have advantage having played two Test matches before the final but when it comes to the final we will give our best and we know that our team has the potential to do well and win the championship.

"So we are not worried about that, we will try to focus on these days which we have for preparation. We are also going to play a practice game and we will try and make the most of what we have. If we utilise these days well I feel that our team will be up for the final."

The Saurashtra batsman further added that adjusting to the fickle England weather will be one of the big concerns for the Indian team. "Playing in different conditions in a single day here is the most challenging part for a batsman because if it rains you go off the field and then suddenly it stops raining and you start again.

"So there are breaks in between and this is where you need to understand and accept the challenge. Mentally you have to be strong, your concentration needs to be up to the mark."

Pujara, who has scored 6244 runs in 85 Tests, said reaching the WTC final is a special achievement for the Indian team. "Personally it means a lot to me because I am playing this one format and this is the most challenging format in cricket. We have worked really hard as a team for a period of time to reach here.

"So, I am sure all the guys are looking forward to the final and winning this final will mean a lot to us. But even to reach the final the team has worked really hard for two years."

Talking about the bio-bubble due to the pandemic, the 33-year-old said the Indian team is a well-knit unit as the players have spent considerable time together inside the bubble.

"Playing cricket during the pandemic has been challenging and the guys have been excellent the way we have managed things. I think we have come close enough because of the time spent together in the bubble," he signed off.

Source: With inputs from PTI