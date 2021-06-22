WTC Final: Tim Southee surpasses Ricky Ponting in terms of most sixes in Test Cricket; now eyes Dhoni's record

The right-handed lower-order batsman exploded 30 runs in his quickfire knock of 46 deliveries. Southee's innings also comprised two towering sixes as he took Indian bowlers on remand with his aggressive batting skills.

It was his late impetus, which helped the New Zealand side post 249 in their first innings in response to India's 217. New Zealand thus took a lead of 32 runs as Southee was the last of the wickets to fall. He was clean bowled by Ravindra Jadeja.

WTC Final Day 5, tea break: Mohammed Shami grabs a four-for as India restrict New Zealand to 249

Southee, meanwhile, surpassed legendary Australia batsman Ricky Ponting's record of most sixes in Test cricket. Ponting had smashed 73 maximums in 168 Tests, and with his two sixes against India, Southee - playing his 79th Test - has taken his tally to 75 sixes. The Kiwi bowler is now on the 15th spot in the list of cricketers to have smashed most sixes in the red-ball format.

He will now look to break former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's record. MS Dhoni has hit 78 maximums in 90 Tests. Southee has already surpassed batting legends Sachin Tendulkar (69 sixes) and Younis Khan (70 sixes).

Earlier in 2019, while batting against Sri Lanka in Galle, Southee hammered Akila Dhananjaya for a maximum to hit his 69th maximum to equal Tendulkar's record. Tendulkar had smashed 69 maximums in 200 Tests (329 innings).

Meanwhile, Southee achieved a bowling milestone as well in the match when he completed 600 international wickets after taking India opener Shubman Gill's wicket in their second innings. Gill was trapped in front for 8 by Southee as the right-arm pacer became only the second Kiwi bowler to enter this club.