WWE star Finn Balor wants to lock horns with India skipper Virat Kohli

New Delhi, Nov 10: WWE star Finn Balor has expressed his desire to play a game of cricket with India captain and batting superstar Virat Kohli.

Balor, the former WWE NXT champion and WWE Universal champion, also wants to learn a few tips from the Indian batting sensation, who is widely hailed as a modern-day master.

Balor hails from Ireland and cricket is taking big strides in that country. Earlier this year, Ireland also bagged the right of a Test playing nation, which will further help in the growth of the team sport.

The wrestler has admitted that he has no idea about the game as he has been living in the USA for the past 15 years.

In an interview to India Today, Balor was quoted as saying, "I absolutely have no idea about the game, never seen much of cricket. I've seen a little bit on TV when Ireland played against Australia. I know Ireland have been doing quite well recently. I've been in Japan and America for the last 15 years, so it's not something I've had much of an opportunity to witness. But obviously, I'm proud and would love to see Ireland and India in the future.

"Yeah! I'd love to meet the captain of the Indian cricket team. I think he is kind of badass and everything. You know, I'd actually love to play a practice match and if he could show me a few tricks and teach me the laws of the game which I missed out on. I think it would be fun to have a couple of rounds with him."

Balor will be seen in action during WWE's highly-anticipated live event in India, scheduled to be held on December 8 and 9. He will be in action on both the days. He will face Bray Wyatt on December 8 and will be pitted against Curtis Axel on December 9.

WWE has officially announced the match card of the event for the two nights which reflected big time changes in the match card. Several big WWE superstars are lined up for the two-day live event.

The main event retained the lineup between Jinder Mahal and Kevin Owens. Mahal may have lost his WWE Championship to AJ Styles recently, but he is still being advertised as the champion which means there is a chance that he will win a title here in India.