Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Yusuf Pathan tests positive for COVID-19

By

Bengaluru, March 27: Former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan became the latest casualty to test positive for the novel coronovirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The 38-year-old, who along with legend Sachin Tendulkar had featured in the recent Road Safety World Series 2011 at Raipur confirmed the news on his social media handle.

It was only last month that Pathan had announced his retirement from all formats of the game.

Former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan retires from all forms of cricket

"I've tested positive for COVID-19 today with mild symptoms. Post the confirmation, I've quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions and medication required," Yusuf tweeted.

"I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest," he added in his tweet.

Pathan follows Tendulkar, who had also earlier in the day confirmed the news of him testing positive through social media.

Tendulkar had tweeted his health update, saying he would be undergoing home quarantine after feeling mild symptoms.

Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for Covid 19; legendary India batsman in quarantine

Both Tendulkar and Yusuf recently took part in the RSWS Challenge veteran's tournament in Raipur.

The batting great had led the Indian team to victory in the tournament which featured many former stars of the game from India and abroad.

It was great to play with Legends like Sachin Paaji again, says Yusuf Pathan

The COVID-19 cases have been on a surge in Maharashtra and its capital Mumbai with over 36,000 positive cases recorded on Friday (March 26).

(With PTI inputs)

More YUSUF PATHAN News

 
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 11,908,910 | World - 126,693,762
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Saturday, March 27, 2021, 23:26 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 27, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More