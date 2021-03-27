Yusuf Pathan tests positive for COVID-19

The 38-year-old, who along with legend Sachin Tendulkar had featured in the recent Road Safety World Series 2011 at Raipur confirmed the news on his social media handle.

It was only last month that Pathan had announced his retirement from all formats of the game.

Former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan retires from all forms of cricket

"I've tested positive for COVID-19 today with mild symptoms. Post the confirmation, I've quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions and medication required," Yusuf tweeted.

"I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest," he added in his tweet.

I've tested positive for COVID-19 today with mild symptoms. Post the confirmation, I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions and medication required.



I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest. — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) March 27, 2021

Pathan follows Tendulkar, who had also earlier in the day confirmed the news of him testing positive through social media.

Tendulkar had tweeted his health update, saying he would be undergoing home quarantine after feeling mild symptoms.

Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for Covid 19; legendary India batsman in quarantine

Both Tendulkar and Yusuf recently took part in the RSWS Challenge veteran's tournament in Raipur.

The batting great had led the Indian team to victory in the tournament which featured many former stars of the game from India and abroad.

It was great to play with Legends like Sachin Paaji again, says Yusuf Pathan

The COVID-19 cases have been on a surge in Maharashtra and its capital Mumbai with over 36,000 positive cases recorded on Friday (March 26).

(With PTI inputs)