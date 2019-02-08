Yuvraj Singh delighted to see old MS Dhoni back, says Ranchi cricketer is still vital for Team India

While talking to media persons during the launch of online fantasy sports platform LivePools, Yuvraj said, "Mahi has a great cricket brain. And as a wicket-keeper, you're in the best position to monitor a game. He not only helps the young players, but you also see him guiding Virat Kohli on the field every time."

Both Yuvraj and Dhoni were the fulcrum of India's middle-order over the years and together, they've guided their team to several famous wins and the former feels happy seeing Dhoni still doing what he's known for i.e. finishing games for the team.

"I think he has done well fantastically over the years. He has been a great captain. His presence is vital in terms of decision-making and he is coming off a fantastic tournament in Australia. It's good to see him hitting the ball as he used to. I wish him all the best," the 37-year-old added further.

Asked if batting at number four was ideal for Dhoni and solve India's middle-order conundrum, the talented cricketer replied, "That you will need to ask Dhoni himself, what position he wishes to bat (laughs)."

The southpaw was bought by the Mumbai Indians for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season and said he's elated to play under Rohit Sharma.

"I'm very excited to play under Rohit. He is a fantastic captain. Although he has been batting in the middle order, he is more successful as an opener. I hope to contribute in the middle and that'll take some weight off him. He can go and play his natural game while opening. We will see how the combinations go," he added.

Yuvraj has also claimed that he's preparing pretty hard for the upcoming IPL season and do well for Mumbai Indians.

"I'm very fired up, boss. I've been training daily and making sure my preparations are starting now rather than later, just before the tournament. I will be going all guns blazing," Yuvraj added further.