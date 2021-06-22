Yuvraj Singh plays golf with Sachin Tendulkar, says 'Last time you woke me up at 4 am was 21 years ago'

Yuvraj - who was last seen in action during the Road Safety World Series 2020-21 - shared pictures with his former India teammates on Instagram in which he could be seen enjoying their time together.

Yuvraj captioned the post, "Last time u woke me up at 4 am was 21 years ago! When it was my first tour to Sharjah. Ajit Agarkar, I'm sure is used to it! Fun times love golf." He even tagged Tendulkar and Agarkar in the post.

Former West Indies batting legend Brian Lara also commented on the post and wrote: "Two single figure handicappers be careful of what they tell you are their handicaps."

Yuvraj - who retired from international cricket in 2019 - was also seen playing golf and fine-tuning his skills at the Raipur golf course. He was so much engrossed in golf during the Road Safety World Series that his physio Saif Naqvi told MyKhel how he had to make efforts to prevent the southpaw from burning himself out on the golf course.

"Enjoyed my day out with my Raipur golf coach Nikhil Chopra lost 100 bucks! But I'm sure one day I'll get them back bauji. Wearing this iconic redshirt for Tiger Woods Wishing him a speedy recovery," he captioned the video during RSWS.

Yuvraj - who played an important role in India's 2007 T20 and 2011 WC triumph - played 40 Test matches and 304 ODIs and amassed 1,900 and 8,701 runs, respectively.