Yuvraj Singh’s reply to Manjrekar is good but let’s not be critical of Sanjay either

He had played his last match for India in June 2017 and a slump in form eventually saw him bowing out. However, Yuvraj's rich legacy in cricket left a lot of fans and celebrities shocked as the man has been one of the biggest talents in ODI cricket the country has produced.

Yuvraj made it a point to respond to the wishes that came in pouring in following his retirement. However, his response to former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar caught all eyes for it had a link with the past. There was no hard feeling exchanged though but Yuvraj made an indirect reference to a dig that Manjrekar, who is currently doing commentary for the World Cup in England, had taken at him in the past.

Manjrekar called Yuvraj "a very selfless batsman" and also "all time great one day batsman" and "batsman with the greatest swing ever" and while the former left-hander acknowledged his appreciation, he also did not forget to remind Manjrekar of the criticism he had made in the past, saying: "Thanks Sanjay I'm sure some time critics get the best out of you ! Cheers."

Manjrekar acknowledged that he had to mince his words

Yuvraj was right to take the opportunity but let's not take it from Manjrekar either. The former batsman said in a video posted by the ICC that he had indeed expressed reservation over Yuvraj's comeback into the side following his illness as he felt the batsman could be rusty.

But the man made a massive comeback and in that game in which he made his return to the game, it was Manjrekar who was doing the duty of the interviewer after the game. He said he was getting ready to hear it back from Yuvraj but said nothing of that sort happened and it was one of the sweetest 'encounters' that the two had. "My heart went out to him that day," the 53-year-old said.

Though it was not the very first match that Yuvraj had played on his comeback, it was the game against South Africa in Colombo in the T20 World Cup in October 2012 which India had won by one run. Yuvraj was the man of the match for his 15-ball 21 and two wickets for 23, including that of AB de Villiers.