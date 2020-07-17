Cricket
Yuzvendra Chahal trolls Rohit Sharma as India cricketer congratulates Real Madrid on record-extending LaLiga title

By

New Delhi, July 17: India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Friday (July 17) left fans in splits when he came up with yet another hilarious comment on his fellow teammate Rohit Sharma's post.

Rohit, on Friday, posted his picture on social media after Real Madrid secured their record 34th LaLiga title. Rohit is a big Los Blancos fan and the brand ambassador of LaLiga in India. Real Madrid regained the La Liga crown after three years as and clinched a record-extending 34th title in the top flight of Spanish football. The Zinedine Zidane-coached side defeated Villarreal 2-1 at home thanks to two goals from their leading scorer Karim Benzema.

The 33-year-old cricketer congratulated Real Madrid and wrote, "Another title in the bag. Real Madrid truly came together as a team during these tough times. Congratulations! Finally some good news in a year that is severely lacking any. #No34 #HalaMadrid #LaLiga."

View this post on Instagram

Another title in the bag. Real Madrid truly came together as a team during these tough times. Congratulations! Finally some good news in a year that is severely lacking any. #No34 #HalaMadrid #LaLiga

A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on

To this post from Rohit, Chahal tried to troll him and commented: "True Reason behind this smile is aaj ghar ka kaam nahi karna padhega no jhaadu no pochha, phew (True reason behind this smile is that you won't have to do house chores today, phew)"

Rohit and Chahal always enjoy having banter on and off the field and the duo never leaves a chance to take a dig at each other on social media.

Earlier last month, Chahal poked fun at Rohit by transforming Rohit's image into a female by using some application.

"So cute u looking Rohitaaaaaa Sharammaaaaa bhaiya @ImRo45," Chahal captioned his hilarious post.

Rohit has been staying indoors as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to spike in the country. His city Mumbai is one of the worst-affected areas in the country. Rohit has been focussing on his fitness in the self-isolation at home. The vice-captain of India's limited-overs squad is trying to keep himself in shape so that he's ready when the time comes.

Earlier he posted a video on his Instagram handle and once again trolled Chahal by giving an honourable mention to the Haryana spinner in the funny video.

Story first published: Friday, July 17, 2020, 19:47 [IST]
