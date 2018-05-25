2017/18 UEFA Champions League final: Real Madrid vs Liverpool predicted line-up

Bengaluru, May 25: Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid will hope to make it three Champions League titles in a row when they take on Premier League club Liverpool in the 2017/18 UCL final in Kiev. The match will begin at 0015 hours IST on Sunday (May 27) and will be telecast on Sony Ten Network.
On Saturday night, the defending UCL champions will play their 16th European Cup final and will try to claim this trophy for the record 13th time. On the other hand, Liverpool is the first Premier League team since the 2011/12 season to reach the UCL final.
From Merseyside to Kiev. On board with the Reds... #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/sZLPtbxJO1— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 24, 2018
Liverpool last played in the UEFA Champions League final in the 2006/07 season against AC Milan, losing 1-2 in Athens. Two years before that, they defeated AC Milan in a penalty shootout in Istanbul, one of the greatest UCL finals of all time. The Saturday night game will be Liverpool’s eighth European Cup final.
In the ongoing UCL season, Real Madrid have suffered just two defeats (against Tottenham Hotspur in the group stage and against Juventus in the second-leg of the quarter-finals), while Liverpool have suffered only one defeat (against AS Roma in the second-leg of semi-finals).
Apart from winning the Supercopa de Espana and UEFA Super Cup at the beginning of this season, Real Madrid has won the FIFA Club World Cup too. The Whites finished third in the La Liga and were knocked out from the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey by Leganes.
Champions League: Infinity War - and so it all comes down to this... 🏟💥#LFC #RealMadrid #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/bWcZVds3a9— JOE.co.uk (@JOE_co_uk) May 25, 2018
On the other hand, Liverpool haven’t won any trophy this season under their manager Jurgen Klopp. While The Reds finished fourth in the recently-concluded Premier League and were knocked out in the third round and fourth round of the EFL Cup and FA Cup respectively.
Injuries
Real Madrid – No one in Zinedine Zidane's side is injured and all players are match-fit for the UCL final.
Liverpool – Midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, centre-back Joel Matip and defender Joe Gomez have been ruled out due to injuries. Oxlade-Chamberlain has a knee injury, while Matip is suffering a hamstring issue and Gomez has undergone an ankle surgery.
Meanwhile, versatile players Emre Can and James Milner are doubtful for the final along with attacking midfielder Adam Lallana.
⭐💬 #Zidane and #Beckham: Part 1#RealMadrid's special relationship with the Champions League.#HereToCreate | @adidasfootball— Real Madrid C.F.🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@realmadriden) May 25, 2018
Predicted line-up
Real Madrid’s Predicted XI:
Keylor Navas;
Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Marcelo;
Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Casemiro;
Lucas Vasquez, Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema
Liverpool’s Predicted XI:
Loris Karius;
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dejan Lovren, Virgil Van Dijk, Andrew Robertson;
James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum;
Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane
