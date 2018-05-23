Aaron Ramsey, Aubameyang to have bigger roles under Unai Emery at Arsenal

Bengaluru, May 23: New Arsenal manager Unai Emery has revealed that he plans to hand midfielder Aaron Ramsey and forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang bigger responsibilities in his system next season.
Emery was announced as the Arsenal boss to succeed Arsene Wenger on Wednesday (May 23) a few hours after his official website leaked the news and immediately took the post down.
It won't be easy for the former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Sevilla manager to step into the shoes of Wenger, who ended his 22-year-old association with the North London club recently.
However, Emery has come prepared. Emery recently revealed that he would like to build his side with Ramsey as the central character. It appears to be a plan to keep the Welshman, whose contract ends after 2019, at the Emirates.
Talks between him and the club over a new deal have not materialised yet, but surely Ramsey would be tempted to sign a new contract if Emery gives him more importance and responsibility in the setup. Emery's plan to build a squad around Ramsey will certainly give the player some sort of mental boost, which will also help him perform better next season.
Meanwhile, Aubameyang, who was signed from Borussia Dortmund in the winter transfer window, will play a key part in Emery's formation. After joining Arsenal, the Gabon international has scored 10 goals in the Premier League.
Emery will try to inject the winning mentality among the players, which is very much needed at Arsenal at the moment. He will certainly face some difficulties at the beginning but we can hope that Emery will have a successful tenure at the Emirates with his winning mentality.
Emery left PSG after two years, having led them to a domestic treble in the 2017/18 season. Under the Spaniard, Spanish side Sevilla won three straight Europa League titles from 2013-14 to 2015-16. He will have his task cut as he aims to help Arsenal win their first European title next term, the Europa itself, after finishing sixth in the Premier League.
