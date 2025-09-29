Tilak Varma Hails Match-Winning Knock in Asia Cup 2025 Final as "One of the Most Special of My Life"

Football AC Milan Begins New Chapter After Hard-Fought Victory Against Napoli Massimiliano Allegri commends AC Milan's resilience following their 2-1 victory against Napoli. The win highlights the team's potential as they aim for continued success in Serie A. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, September 29, 2025, 4:43 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Massimiliano Allegri expressed optimism for AC Milan's future after their 2-1 win over Napoli at San Siro. This victory propelled Milan to the top of Serie A, surpassing Napoli through their head-to-head record. Goals from Alexis Saelemaekers and Christian Pulisic in the first half were crucial. Despite playing with 10 men for the last 30 minutes due to Pervis Estupinan's red card, Milan held on.

Allegri praised his team's resilience but believes there's more potential to unlock. "I am happy because this was an important and very difficult test against a quality Napoli side," he told DAZN Italia. He acknowledged the challenge of playing a man down but saw it as a chance to practice defending under pressure.

The coach emphasized the importance of maintaining focus and building on this success. "The lads did really well, but this is just the beginning. We must enjoy the victory tonight, then from tomorrow, start to focus on the next match before the break for international duty," Allegri stated.

Luka Modric was instrumental in Milan's midfield, showcasing his experience and skill. The former Ballon d'Or winner led with 72 touches and 58 passes, more than any other Milan player. His four interceptions were also a game-high, highlighting his defensive contributions.

Allegri praised Modric's intelligence in closing passing channels and his ability to regain possession through interceptions rather than tackles. "Having him in front of the defence brings quality, but also intelligence when closing off passing channels," Allegri noted.

Looking Ahead

Milan's fourth consecutive win marks a positive step forward for Allegri's squad. The coach stressed that understanding how to endure pressure is key to success. "We made a small step forward today with a deserved victory against a strong Napoli," he said.

Despite being reduced to ten players after Estupinan's dismissal for fouling Giovanni Di Lorenzo, which led to Kevin De Bruyne scoring from a penalty, Milan managed to secure their lead. Allegri commended his team's spirit and determination throughout the match.

This victory serves as a foundation for AC Milan as they aim to maintain momentum in Serie A. Allegri remains focused on continuous improvement and preparing for upcoming challenges as they approach international duty breaks.