AC Milan to bid for Chelsea star Cesc Fabregas

Bengaluru, September 9: Italian giants AC Milan are weighing-up a January move for Chelsea star midfielder Cesc Fabregas.
The Serie A giants were linked with the midfielder throughout the summer but a move failed to materialise as the Spaniard opted to remain at Chelsea and has not played a minute for new manager Maurizio Sarri so far.
Reports in Italy claim that Milan will test Chelsea’s resolve again once the window re-opens. Fabregas is out of contract at Stamford Bridge next summer and the 31-year-old will able to leave on a free transfer, which could tempt the Blues to cash in this winter.
The former Arsenal skipper has not played under new boss Maurizio Sarri this season because of injury problems.
It is unclear if Fabregas will be in Sarri's first-team plans after the arrivals of midfielders Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic. Both have done pretty well at the club already and Ross Barkley also has done a decent job in the new setup of the new boss.
Fabregas has featured just once for Chelsea so far in their Community Shield defeat to Manchester City.
The World Cup winner with Spain, who joined the Blues in 2014 after a three-year stint at Barcelona, may decide to move on if he fails to receive more opportunities. And he could decide a fresh start in Italy is exactly what he needs to reignite his career. His Chelsea career started really well after his move from Barcelona but over time his form has declined and it is unlikely that he will suit Sarri's high-pressing setup.
Even though Fabregas is a brilliant passer of the ball and might do well in a deep-lying playmaker role, Sarri has Jorginho in that role who is one of the best in the world in that position and is much younger than Fabregas too.
So, a good offer from AC Milan might make Chelsea and the player himself consider a move.