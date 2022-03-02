Football
AC Milan in race to sign Real Madrid winger - Good deal for the Serie A giant?

By

Bengaluru, March 2: Italian giant AC Milan are keen on signing Marco Asensio from Real Madrid in the summer, as per the latest rumours.

The Spaniard only has close to one year left in his current contract, with Real Madrid eager to tie him down to a new contract. However, it is understood that the player has better offers from some of the top European clubs and the Milan giant are reportedly one of them.

Asensio's impressive campaign so far

The 26-year-old seems to have rediscovered his best form once again after struggling following his return from a long-term knee injury in 2020. So far, he is relishing one of his best phases as a Real Madrid player.

He has scored third-most goals for Real Madrid this season with nine goals and managed one assist in 29 appearances across all competitions this term.

Clubs linked

Apart from AC Milan, there are a host of clubs who are also circling around the left-footed magician. Bayern Munich are keeping a close eye on the development due to the uncertainties surrounding the future of Serge Gnabry. Juventus on the other hand are also reportedly interested in him and ready to offer him a good package. Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool too reportedly have been alerted by the availability.

Good option for AC Milan?

Asensio could emerge as a viable target for Milan following the inconsistencies of Samu Castillejo and Junior Messias. Madrid however are also keen to tie him down to a new deal. But with the Spanish giants linked with moves for Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, Asensio's position in the first team line-up could face a further challenge. Due to that the 26-yer-old could look for a better alternative and could have to take a big decision to make in the summer transfer window, keeping AC Milan in the picture.

Story first published: Wednesday, March 2, 2022, 17:02 [IST]
