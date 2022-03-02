AC Milan in race to sign Real Madrid winger - Good deal for the Serie A giant?

Bengaluru, March 2: Italian giant AC Milan are keen on signing Marco Asensio from Real Madrid in the summer, as per the latest rumours.
The
Spaniard
only
has
close
to
one
year
left
in
his
current
contract,
with
Real
Madrid
eager
to
tie
him
down
to
a
new
contract.
However,
it
is
understood
that
the
player
has
better
offers
from
some
of
the
top
European
clubs
and
the
Milan
giant
are
reportedly
one
of
them.
Asensio's impressive campaign so far
The 26-year-old seems to have rediscovered his best form once again after struggling following his return from a long-term knee injury in 2020. So far, he is relishing one of his best phases as a Real Madrid player.
He
has
scored
third-most
goals
for
Real
Madrid
this
season
with
nine
goals
and
managed
one
assist
in
29
appearances
across
all
competitions
this
term.
Clubs linked
Apart from AC Milan, there are a host of clubs who are also circling around the left-footed magician. Bayern Munich are keeping a close eye on the development due to the uncertainties surrounding the future of Serge Gnabry. Juventus on the other hand are also reportedly interested in him and ready to offer him a good package. Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool too reportedly have been alerted by the availability.
Good option for AC Milan?
Asensio could emerge as a viable target for Milan following the inconsistencies of Samu Castillejo and Junior Messias. Madrid however are also keen to tie him down to a new deal. But with the Spanish giants linked with moves for Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, Asensio's position in the first team line-up could face a further challenge. Due to that the 26-yer-old could look for a better alternative and could have to take a big decision to make in the summer transfer window, keeping AC Milan in the picture.