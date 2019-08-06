Adrian to Liverpool: Is it a good move by the Premier League contender?

Bengaluru, August 6: Liverpool completed the signing of 32-year-old goalkeeper Adrian on a free transfer on the very same day Simon Mignolet left the club to join his homeland side Club Brugge.
The former West Ham keeper was without a club, having been released by Premier League side West Ham United during the summer.
The Spaniard has been brought in to fill the gap as Liverpool's back-up to first-choice Alisson Becker.
"I'm very ambitious, I come here to try to win everything, to try to push Ali from the first minute and to make us better," said Adrian.
"Obviously I want to win titles. I come here to fight for all the competitions. We have many competitions ahead - we're going to fight for it and try to get them."
Welcome to the Reds, Adrian! 🔴🔴🔴 #LFC pic.twitter.com/bAc2UNtTKI— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 5, 2019
Will Adrian prove to be a good signing by Liverpool?
1. Experience: Adrian comes with a lot of experience having played 150 Premier League games for West Ham United over the years. He was the first-choice for the Hammers until last season when Łukasz Fabianski was signed by the East London club.
Having replaced an iconic keeper like Jussi Jaaskelainen after his move from Real Betis in 2013, Adrian became one of the most consistent keepers in the Premier League for quite some time. In him, Liverpool will have a reliable deputy to Alisson Becker and someone who can easily be trusted for Cup games.
👊 @AdriSanMiguel 👊#LFC pic.twitter.com/tkUajCDLga— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 5, 2019
2. Ball playing ability: Liverpool are a team who love to play from the back and that is why Alisson suits them really well. In Adrian, they will have a sweeper keeper as their no. 2 keeper as well.
The Spaniard is extremely confident with the ball at his feet and is never shy to take a few risks. Liverpool could be playing more than 60 games next season and for that they will need Adrian and he is more than capable of doing the job expected from him.
"I come here to fight for all the competitions. We have many competitions ahead – we’re going to fight for it and try to get them." 💪@AdriSanMiguel's first exclusive #LFC interview 👇— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 5, 2019
3. Age: At 32, Adrian still has plenty of football left in him. He can do an excellent job as the backup keeper of the Reds for the next 4-5 years with ease. Liverpool also have some promising young keepers in Caoimhin Kelleher, Kamil Grabara and Shamal Gearge who can learn a lot from an experienced keeper like Adrian.
Adrian has everything a top team like Liverpool would demand from their second-choice keeper. Mignolet was a brilliant professional to have accepted a bit-part role last season deputizing Alisson but he wanted first-team action which is quite fair. Adrian is more than capable of replacing the former Sunderland keeper.