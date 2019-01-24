AFC Asian Cup: Son looking forward to quarterfinal against Qatar

Bengaluru, Janaury 24: Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung Min joined up with his South Korea team-mates late for the final round of Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup 2019 group games after a busy period over Christmas and the New Year in the Premier League.
But he is a much happy and relieved man after the Taeguk Warriors made it to the quarterfinal of the quadrennial extravaganza and is looking forward to it with great expectations.
South Korea sealed their place in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 quarterfinals with a 2-1 victory over Bahrain after extra time at the Rashid Stadium in Dubai to set up a last-eight encounter with FIFA 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar, who beat Iraq 1-0 at the Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
1996 ✅— #AsianCup2019 (@afcasiancup) January 22, 2019
2000 ✅
2004 ✅
2007 ✅
2011 ✅
2015 ✅
2019 ✅
Korea Republic have progressed to the quarter final stages of the #AsianCup in each of their last 7⃣ appearances at the competition. Streak. pic.twitter.com/6EkkjhsiBs
"Of course, the performance was not great but sometimes you take the result and we're looking forward to playing in the quarterfinal," Son told AFC Media Channel.
The 26-year-old has adopted the role as the leader of the team following the withdrawal from the squad through injury of Ki Sung-yueng, whose involvement in the tournament came to an end following a hamstring injury.
While admitting that Ki's absence is a blow to the team, Son said it represents an opportunity for someone else to impress.
"He's a big miss," said Son. "He's one of the best players in the team, in the squad. If he's missing then it's a big miss. Someone else has to be ready and bounce up and show good play and show what they can do. Of course we're going to miss him."
In the quarterfinal at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday (January 25), South Korea will take on Qatar, who have been very impressive in the tournament, having not lost a single match and scoring 11 goals in all.
#THFC's Son Heung Min and South Korea will take on Qatar in the #AsianCup2019 quarter-finals after the latter edged out Iraq 1-0 in the Round of 16.— Everything Spurs (@EverythingSpur3) January 23, 2019
Good luck Sonny!#COYS #KORQAT pic.twitter.com/dkhhKVLpqz
While admitting that it would be a tough match, Son said his team was upto the task.
"We know it's going to be very tough game. But we're looking forward to playing in the quarterfinal," he said.
The Korean ace was also looking forward to use his Premier League experience to good use in the AFC Asian Cup.
"It's about the mentality. It's the same when I play with Tottenham (Hotspur)".